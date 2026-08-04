MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after a suspicious package was reported near the federal courthouse in downtown Miami.

7Skyforce hovered above trhe City of Miami Police’s bomb squad near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, located at 400 North Miami Ave., just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers evacuated the courthouse and closed off pedestrian traffic in the area while the bomb squad examined the package. They also shut down several blocks near Fourth Street and North Miami Avenue.

But the bomb squar determined the package does not pose a threat and gave the all clear.

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