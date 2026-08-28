(WSVN) - With hurricane season in full swing, a new safety net is being offered to South Floridians who find themselves forced from their homes.

Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by Airbnb, announced Thursday that it is teaming up with Jewish Community Services of South Florida, which operates 211 Miami, and Volunteer Florida to help provide free emergency housing after a disaster.

The new disaster response agreements aim to get families into a safe place within 24 hours, with their stay fully funded by Airbnb, There will also be pet-friendly options.

Residents in Miami-Dade or Monroe counties may call 211 to find out whether or not they qualify.

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