SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are kicking residents out of a nearly fully demolished mobile home park in Sweetwater, months after they were ordered to leave.

The remaining residents of Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park packed up their belongings as they were forced out, Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies served eviction notices for the around 220 residents who did not leave after a developer purchased the property and gave notice to the tenants.

The legal battle over the property has ensued for several months, as far back as November. Some residents refused the payouts by the developer; they argued they had nowhere to go as they were not given proper notice.

A Miami judge allegedly signed off on the eviction weeks prior, and now the residents have been ordered out and must pack up.

The attorney representing those 220 or so residents told 7News that he plans to appeal those evictions.

For now, those residents will not be allowed back to their mobile homes.

The management company for the property is working with residents to remove any belongings or their mobile home from the property.

