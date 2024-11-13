SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of mobile homeowners are sharing their frustrations and demanding answers after learning that are being forced out of their homes with less than a year’s notice.

Eviction notices came on the brink of the holiday season for residents in the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park located off of a 112th Avenue .

Tenants received the letters Wednesday saying, in part, that they will need to vacate their homes by May of 2025 because the mobile home park is closing.

In response, many of them lined streets in the area to protest the matter.

“Horrible. Super sad, what can I say it was something we knew would eventually happen, but not so soon,” said a tenant in Spanish. “I’ve lived here for 30 years it’s like there’s no humanity because elderly people live here, little kids, people with lack of resources.”

It appears the closure of the park is part of a larger developmental plan.

“This is a big business of people who just want money of people that are going to get rich,” said a man in Spanish.

Recently, affordable apartment buildings opened up in the area.

Now, developers are hoping to continue to build more workforce housing and schools.

There are 900 mobile homes that make up the community, housing over 1,000 residents, many of them are elderly people or young families.

Although, many tenants have ownership of their mobile homes, the majority of them are too old to be relocated elsewhere, so they’ll need to be demolished in order for developers to flatten the land and begin their construction.

And while the park owner is offering an incentive package that goes beyond what Florida law requires, many residents are still grappling with the thought of losing their home and the memories they’ve made while living there.

Tenants have to continue to pay rent for the property until their eviction date which is May 19, 2025.

