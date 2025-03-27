PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people, including three children, are dead following a shooting in Pembroke Park, according to authorities.

Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 3100 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7News sources said a woman, an infant, and two toddlers died on the scene while a 10-year-old girl and a man were rushed to the hospital with injuries that were life-threatening.

The sources said the man, who was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, was the one who opened fire on the group before turning the gun on himself.

The 10-year-old was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. The man was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, according to BSFR.

The child is in serious condition, and the man is in critical condition, according to authorities.

7News cameras captured a large police presence in the area. Officials were on the fourth floor investigating as neighbors watched from their front balcony.

Many family members were seen in tears and heartbroken after hearing the news. One woman had to be consoled by officers on the scene.

“That’s my daughter. That’s my daughter!” she can be heard yelling repeatedly as she approaches the crime scene.

Neighbors reacted to the news.

“I live on the second floor. I heard eight shots coming from the fourth floor, and when I went to the front of the building, a girl told me, Somebody shot his family, his three kids, and his wife, and then he shot himself. I don’t know,” said area resident Angel Aquino. “I mean, you have to be crazy to do that. I mean, that’s your kid, your son, your family. I don’t know what happened, but we never know the people or the problems that got to the people, but I just see the family; they look like a normal family. You know, I saw the kids.”

“I was sleeping, and I heard a couple of gunshots, like six in a row, and then four more. You have to be crazy. You have to be insane to do that. You have to be insane. If you’re going to do something, do it to yourself, and then that’s it. Don’t hurt anybody else, kids, or your wife. It’s horrible,” said a man.

“Boom, Boom, Boom. Eight shots. And I’m like ‘that sounds like firecrackers’ but then I heard little crying out,” said a woman. “They were always quiet. You would never know. You would never know anything was wrong.”

7Skyforce hovered over the investigation early Thursday morning, where much of it was directed to the fourth floor of the apartment building.

Roadways on Hallandale Beach Boulevard, west of I-95, were shut down for hours as BSO detectives and Pembroke Park Police investigated the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. All roads have since been reopened.

Officials have not released information on the relationship between the victims and the shooter, although they say the shooting was domestic in nature.

