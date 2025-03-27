MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Business owners across Miami Beach are feeling the pain of the tough measures being implemented in the city for spring break, and now the owner of a beloved staple on Lincoln Road announced it will be closing its doors.

City officials have tried to get control of unruly spring breakers in the past few years with high parking and tow fees and a united message to repel the partygoers.

But for businesses like Finnegan’s Road, a Lincoln Road staple and neighborhood bar loved by locals, the rules have led them to shut their doors.

Jason DeCastro, the owner of Finnegan’s Road, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“It’s been a tough March, you know?” he said.

DeCastro said it’s been the worst March in the bar’s 25-year history.

“It really is a shame,” he said. “The city breaking up with spring break has really crippled the food and beverage industry on South Beach.”

DeCastro’s bar has been a favorite of service industry regulars who’ve depended on foot traffic on Lincoln Road and other major Miami Beach streets.

But he said that, due in part to newer spring break restrictions, that kind of business just isn’t around at the moment.

“They wanted to get control of unruly spring break over the past several years,” said DeCastro.

City leaders said they wanted to keep the streets calm from rowdy spring breakers.

“We transformed chaos into calm,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner in a recent speech touting the city’s move.

The strict rules have led to lower foot traffic numbers, leading to Ocean Drive restaurants feeling the impact.

“But I don’t think they took into consideration the local establishments,” said DeCastro.

He adds the foot traffic is not the same, and the rent on Lincoln Road is too high.

Marija Aksentijevic, a worker at DeCastro’s bar, said it’s the only job she’s known since moving from Serbia a decade ago.

“This is my second home. I’ve met a lot of people here. I’m gonna cry,” she said.

The bar’s doors are set to close for good on Friday.

“I have no words to say. I’m so sad that we’re closing on Friday,” said Aksentijevic.

The pain for the service industry is being felt well beyond the beach’s entertainment district, like on semi-blighted, big box store-laden Lincoln Road.

“They alienated far too many people,” said DeCastro. “They’re blocking everyone’s way.”

Some spring breakers said there have been obstacles to get to restaurants, limiting their options.

“I feel like with all of them barricaded up, there are less options to get food,” said a spring breaker.

