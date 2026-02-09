MIAMI (WSVN) - A Caribbean getaway was delayed for passengers at PortMiami when the computer systems for a cruise line crashed before a Carnival Cruise Line oceanliner was scheduled to sail away.

Sunday’s systems crash stalled the disembarkment process on the Carnival Horizon. As a result, thousands of passengers aboard had to be manually processed off the ship.

“They said that there was a system error,” said a passenger

“The system’s down, the internet’s down, so it took us extremely longer to get off,” said another passenger.

The situation raised anxiety level and frustrations among passengers waiting to start their sea voyages and those heading home.

“A lot of people are missing their flights and, of course, everyone is waiting to get on,” said a passenger.

“[The cruise is going to] Jamaica, Cozumel and Grand Cayman,” said another passenger waiting in line.

Paradise, sadly, had to wait

“Our check-in was 12 to 12:30, and then [the cruise line] pushed it back to 2, 2:30,” said a passenger,

Hours ticked by as passengers baked in the South Florida sun, waiting to check in

“A huge inconvenience. It took us over an hour and 15 minutes to get about three miles,” said a passenger.

The tie-up made for a few frustrating hours of tech trouble and port traffic, with white sands and turquoise water waiting on the other side.

As of Monfay morning, Carnival has yet to confirm what IT issues their system encountered.

