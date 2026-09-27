(WSVN) - Signs of Saturday’s flooding can be seen all over South Florida as more king tide overflow is expected through Sunday evening.

Saturday, the surf took over Hollywood Broadwalk multiple times.

“Water started coming over the top, everyone got up ran,” a person in the area said. “And jumped over to the, you know, the sidewalk, and then the water started coming in over the sidewalk.”

While the tide has since receded, Saturday night left visitors wading through the overflow.

“When we had up to our knees, right?” said a local. “She had to close, to tying up all the tables and everything.”

In Fort Lauderdale, some streets were left underwater.

“Shut down,” said Aron Leibowich in a video. “Completely flooded and still water coming in.”

Now, the impact of these tides can now be seen across Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe County.

King tides flooded South Riverside Drive in Pompano Beach, leaving construction barriers submerged.

In Dania Beach, bikes, cars and buses were seen making waves as they drove through the salt water.

“I live around the corner and there’s just water everywhere,” a local said.

In Miami-Dade, people are seen navigating the flood waters either by car or by foot.

“We have a lake where it used to be a road,” said Gary Rebenold in a video.

7News cameras spotted more king tide flooding at NE 79th Street and NE 10th Avenue.

“It’s flooding I’ve never seen before,” said a resident.

On Miami Beach, cars haven’t stopped making their way through a flooded street on Crespi Boulevard where water has gone over the sidewalks.

Video from Key Largo shows a road so covered in overflow it appears like a river.

South Florida residents located in affected low-lying areas are suggested to park their cars on higher ground and not drive through standing water.

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