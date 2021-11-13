DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took eight people to the hospital after, police said, they were involved in a two-vehicle crash that took place in Doral.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 58th Street and 102nd Avenue, at around 3:10 a.m., Saturday.

Two of the victims were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center as precautionary trauma alerts. The six others were transported to a combination of Kendall Regional and Jackson West Medical Center.

They are all listed in stable condition.

