MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of 7News’ family spent an afternoon giving summer camp students a crash course in broadcast news.

Today in Florida anchor Tavares Jones gave a career day presentation to students at the Learning Beyond Walls Summer Camp, Monday afternoon.

“We love 7News!” the students shouted in unison.

Jones spoke to the group at the Lillie C. Evans K-8 Center in Miami.

The students, ages 5 to 12, had plenty of good questions, and they had a chance to learn about what the 7News team does. They also saw a live satellite truck and even took part in a mini newscast.

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