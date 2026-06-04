MIAMI (WSVN) - What first appeared to be an aquatic concern turned out to be mother nature in action.

A 7News viewer reported what looked like struggling Dolphins, but turned out to be a manatee mating herd.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said these herds consist of one female being pursued by multiple males.

While mating herds do not require human intervention, it’s recommended to report them to biologists to monitor the manatee population.

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