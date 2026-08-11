CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the first day of school for the Archdiocese of Miami.

Sixty-five Catholic schools throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties welcomed approximately 37,000 students for the new school year. Tuesday morning.

7News cameras captured students and their parents arriving at St. Theresa Catholic School in Coral Gables for the start of the school year.

This year’s enrollment at local Catholic schools is up by about 600 students, marking the fifth consecutive year of rising enrollment.

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