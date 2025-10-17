HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 63-year-old man was arrested after police say he was caught masturbating in front of minors outside a Wawa gas station in Hialeah Gardens.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the gas station at 7878 NW 103rd Street after three juvenile students reported seeing an older man, later identified as Juan Jose Duque, shirtless and wearing blue jeans, committing the lewd act near the business.

One of the juveniles provided video evidence showing Duque on his knees behind a concrete pillar, police said.

Officers detained Duque nearby and took him into custody after reviewing the footage.

Duque was charged with lewd and lascivious assault on a child, a second-degree felony.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

