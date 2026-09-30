SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives say they have located an elderly man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Angel Luis Marquez was last seen along the 8900 block of North Kendall Drive, at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed Marquez was recovered safely.

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