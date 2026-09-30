SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives say they have located an elderly man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Angel Luis Marquez was last seen along the 8900 block of North Kendall Drive, at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed Marquez was recovered safely.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox