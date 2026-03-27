MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As authorities continue their search for the boater behind a hit-and-run in Biscayne Bay that left a father dead and his teenage son badly hurt, a devastated community is paying tribute to the deceased victim online.

Fifty-five-year-old Davide Veglia was memorialized on social media after, authorities said, the husband and father was killed on the water Wednesday night in what they described as a hit-and-run.

State investigators on Thursday released photos of the boat they said fled the scene of the crash.

“Possibly a 20-to-30-foot boat with possibly two outboard motors and with a dark blue hull and black bottom paint,” said FWC Officer George Reynaud.

The vessel in the newly released images appears to have four outboard motors.

The tragic accident happened between Indian Creek and Biscayne Point Circle, off Miami Beach, at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Enzo Avelino and Samuel Londono, two teens who were working in the area, said they heard screams.

“We hear like, ‘Help, help, help,’ so that’s when I run to the dock with them, and I see like a silhouette or like a shadow or something, and we make it up with like, ‘Oh, that’s someone, they need help,'” said Avelino.

The screams came from the 14-year-old boy who, invvestigators said, was injured in the crash.

First responders said he and his father, Veglia, were both in a seven-foot inflatable dinghy when they were struck by the much larger boat.

Moments later, authorities said, the operator of the boat took off.

“We instantly called the cops, let them know everything. They came in like two minutes, it was really fast,” said Londono. “The dad was unconscious when they got him and brought him back.”

The boy remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a broken arm, but his father did not survive.

“It’s so horrible. I could never imagine someone doing that to someone and just running away and thinking they’re gonna get away with it. That’s messed up,” said Avelino.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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