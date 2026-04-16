MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of birds is free to roam the wild again after undergoing rehab.

Pelican Harbor Seabird Station released five pelicans in Miami Beach on Thursday morning.

Four of them had been injured by fishing hooks, with the last one suffering from a respiratory illness.

The ill pelican was eager to return to the sky, taking flight within a few minutes of being released. The others huddled together for a short time before eventually following suit.

Thursday’s release marked a new record for Pelican Harbor.

“For the very first time, we are doing a release of five pelicans. We’ve done three before, but never had five at the same time, so delighted to be here with some members of the community to do what we love the most, which is see these animals go back into the ecosystem here in Miami,” said Pelican Harbor Seabird Station Executive Director Chloe Chelz.

Since its founding in 1980, the station has treated more than 9,000 brown pelicans.

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