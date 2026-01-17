MIAMI (WSVN) - Six people were rushed to the hospital after a construction incident occurred in Miami.

According to officials from the Florida Department of Transportation, six workers were thrown from a beam at a work zone during an overnight construction operation.

FDOT officials said that the incident took place at a controlled environment away from traffic.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and City of Miami Police units responded to the area of Northwest 14th Street and Third Avenue on Friday night.

Officials said that all six workers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, with five in critical condition and one in stable condition, and all six workers are accounted for.

Roadways were previously closed for first responders to access the site, but were reopened later on in the day, according to FDOT officials.

No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation are investigating the incident.

