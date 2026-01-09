MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New video captured a woman’s attempt to set a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicle on fire in Miami Beach.

Her attempt was unsuccessful and the woman was later found by police at a bus stop where she was then arrested.

Forty-eight-year-old Leyla Lavirineko was charged with felony for arson and a misdemeanor for drug possession.

The incident remains under investigation.

