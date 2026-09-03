MIAMI (WSVN) - A 4-year-old girl dealing with a difficult diagnosis is having one of her wishes come true.

Daziana Emmanuel has been battling cancer for half of her life and has always wanted to be a dog owner.

Now, thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, her wish has been granted.

Officials at the organization gifted Emmanuel an adorable black poodle.

The young girl and puppy bonded immediately. Cameras captured them running, playing tag with balloons and becoming good friends fast.

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