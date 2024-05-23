NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday morning left the New Solid Rock M.B. Church damaged and sent four people to the hospital.

The incident occurred at the corner of Northwest 22th Avenue and 92st Street. Miami-Dade Police officers were on the scene investigating how the crash unfolded.

Video from the site showed two cars crashed into a wall of the church. One car, a red Dodge Challenger, crashed head-first into the church, while the a silver vehicle damaged from behind was next to it.

The aftermath of the collision revealed the chaos that ensued as tire marks were evident on the grass of the property and hole remains on the church where the car crashed.

All were taken to Jackson Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. One of them is in critical condition, while the other three were in stable condition.

The family of the driver of the silver car identified him as Philip Hart.

Hart’s mother said he is in stable condition but in a medically induced coma.

While there was construction work ongoing at Northwest 22nd Avenue, it remains unclear if this contributed to the accident.

