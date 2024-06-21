FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak has shut down the Southeast 17th Street bridge in Fort Lauderdale and a major intersection east of the bridge, city officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the gas line rupture at the Speedway gas station at 2300 SE 17th St., just after 6 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire rescue officials, the rupture occurred eight feet underground, so hazmat crews and a chemical rescue team also arrived at the scene.

In addition to the bridge, the gas leak has also shut down the intersection of Southeast 17th Street and Harbor Inlet Drive east of the bridge.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is being affected, and drivers are urged to take an alternative route.

The office of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Warren Sturman advised drivers to refrain from attempting to go through the intersection.

Residents in Harbour Inlet and Harbor Beach are urged to shelter in place.

