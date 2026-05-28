OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people on board a Global X airplane have been removed from the aircraft at Opa-locka Airport after the AC malfunctioned.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency at the 14200 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews said there was an aircraft air conditioning malfunction, and MDFR was requested for assistance after some passengers said they were affected by the heat.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing at least four people being placed in the back of an ambulance.

MDFR said they were being transported to a local hospital, possibly related to a heat-related illness.

The rest of the passengers were transferred to another aircraft.

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