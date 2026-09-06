MIAMI (WSVN) - A 36-year man was charged with second-degree murder after he was accused of fatally stabbing his mother at a high-rise condominium in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Thirty-six-year-old Stefano Cremasco-Cicero appeared before a judge in a Miami-Dade court after being arrested on Friday.

According to an arrest report, Miami Police Department officers arrived at the building and found Cremasco-Cicero in the lobby with “blood on his shoes, hands and clothing.”

The report said that Cremasco-Cicero told police, “I was defending myself.”

Residents and locals shared their thoughts after the incident.

“Logically, doesn’t make sense to me, you know,” said resident Michael Burgos. “Your mom is your mom.”

“Saw four cops and a body with a pool of blood,” said resident Zach Karson.

Investigators said that when officers went to the 47th floor of the apartment, they found a woman behind the entry door.

The report said that the woman, later identified by police as Cremasco-Cicero’s mother, was lying on her side, and was “covered in blood and suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds.”

The victim was then pronounced dead on the scene, and the report says that detectives found “several kitchen knives with blood residue.”

Other residents shared their shock after finding out what happened.

“I think people are just kind of a little bit jolted by the fact that this happened so close to home,” said resident Ashley Floyd.

“It’s tragic, it’s unbelievable,” said another resident.

According to Miami Police Department officials, surveillance video shows Cremasco-Cicero entering an elevator around 4:30 on Friday with bloodstained shoes and holding a knife, where he later walked out of the building while on the phone.

After going back into the building, the arrest report said that he asked a woman delivering food to call 911, where she spoke with dispatchers using his phone. He then refused to take the phone back.

The report also said that investigators spoke with Cremasco-Cicero’s wife, who was in Paris.

She told them that the victim was visiting from Mexico and was staying with the defendant, and that her and her husband “were not close since the divorce of the defendant’s parents,” according to the arrest report.

The report said that he was “under a lot of stress due to the opening of a new restaurant in Coconut Grove.”

7News previously spoke with Cremasco-Cicero about his other restaurant, 1986 Steak House, in July.

Now, residents are still thinking about what happened in the place that they call home.

“It’s not normal. It’s not normal,” said a resident. “Everyone was shocked.”

Cremasco-Cicero also has an immigration and pre-trial detention hold.

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