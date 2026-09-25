MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital he came under fire in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 400 block of Southwest Eighth Court, at around 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a guinshot wound to the arm.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue treated the man at the scene before transporting him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

7 Drone Force captured police investigating the area and entering a nearby apartment building to possibly speak with a witness or subject.

Officers shut down the 400 block of Southwest Eighth Court while they conduct an investigation.

They have not provided details about a possible gunman.

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