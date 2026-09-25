MIAMI (WSVN) - Supporters of Make-A-Wish South Florida gathered in Miami to show their commitment to the organization’s mission of granting life-changing wishes.

The 31st Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball was held at the Finker-Frenkel Wish House, Hope, Strength & Joy Ballroom inside the InterContinental hotel in downtown Miami.

The gathering brought together leaders and supporters of the nonprofit organization to celebrate Make-A-Wish South Florida’s mission to grant wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

For more than three decades, the nonprofit has helped grant more than 9,000 wishes and raised more than $50 million for Make-A-Wish South Florida.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.