AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a bus smashed into a wall at Aventura Mall.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to an area inside the parking garage on Monday evening.

Fire Rescue officials said one of the three hospitalized was transported as a trauma alert. The conditions of the other two remains unknown.

It remains unclear why the driver lost control.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.