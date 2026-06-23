WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three brush fires burning in West Miami-Dade are beginning to fizzle out.

The fires have burned over 22,000 acres overall as they’ve raged on for over a week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Forest Service said one fire is 97% contained while another is 85% contained.

The third fire is 15% contained but it is not a threat to any structures, according to officials.

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