NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash on State Road 836 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Lexus sedan was traveling westbound in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue when it crashed into an SUV, at around 11:20 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the Lexus lost control and crashed into the median guardrail. The sedan then drove through the guardrail and crashed into a tree in the center grassy area.

“This is not a typical accident with this severity, but we do run accidents on the highway all the time, particularly when the roads are wet,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rogelio Vandamas.

Authorities confirmed two women died at the scene of the crash. A third woman was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she later died.

Two men were transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

The roadway have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.