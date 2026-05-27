WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 26-year-old man is in custody after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that he was driving came to an end in Miami Gardens.

7Skyforce hovered above the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 153rd Street on Wednesday afternoon, capturing Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies slowly following a black Cadillac.

“Very slow speed,” said 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn from high above.

According to deputies, Miami Gardens Police had flagged the stolen vehicle and it had been spotted by MDSO deputies who decided to conduct a traffic stop.

“They tried to establish contact with the driver, to get that person to stop,” said Rayburn.

Deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the car multiple times, but each time the driver would continue driving away.

Cameras captured the vehicle being driven through street sidewalks and around neighborhoods as deputies followed behind.

Deputies waited until Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived due to the agency’s pursuit policy that allows them to conduct Precision Immobilization Technique maneuvers.

Upon FHP’s arrival in an unmarked vehicle, cameras captured them bumping into the stolen vehicle, spinning it around and ultimately ending the pursuit.

The subject, identified as Klauss Anthony Moise, halted the car and jumped out of it, beginning a foot pursuit into the front yard of a home.

However, he didn’t get far as he hit a dead end and multiple officers quickly apprehended him behind a bush.

Moise was then placed in a FHP cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

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