HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Hialeah appeared in court.

Leonel Lejandro Laferte stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young, Friday morning.

Young found probable cause for the 21-year-old suspect. He will remain under house arrest if he posts bond, which was set at $50,000.

According to Hialeah Police, the crash took place at Southeast Fourth Avenue and Okeechobee Road, early Friday morning.

Investigators said the victim, also 21, was believed to be headed to work on his bicycle when he was hit.

Laferte later turned himself in to police.

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