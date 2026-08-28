MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police arrested a 21-year-old after investigators said they found multiple files containing child sexual abuse material during an investigation that began with an online tip.

According to an arrest report, the investigation into Eric Cuevas Cordero began after authorities received a complaint involving approximately five images and videos of suspected child sexual abuse material that had been uploaded to a Google account registered to him.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Google account and said they found additional images and videos containing child sexual abuse material.

Some of the files had been reported by Google to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children through a CyberTip.

On Aug. 26, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Cordero’s Miami home and seized multiple electronic devices.

According to the report, investigators identified 15 files as part of the case.

Cordero was located at his home the following day and taken into custody by the City of Miami Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident.

Cordero faces 15 counts of possession of images depicting the sexual performance of a child, according to the arrest report.

Judge found probable cause and issued $37,500 bond.

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