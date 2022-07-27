MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer and motorist had to be rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash with another vehicle in Miami.

According to police, the Miami Police cruiser was traveling through an intersection when two cars going in opposite directions smashed into the squad car.

This happened near Northwest 10th Avenue and 58th Street, around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, and the impact was caught by a security camera.

Based on the video, it appears a dark-colored car failed to stop at a red light.

The crash was so violent that the cruiser went partly airborne and sent pieces flying.

According to Miami Police officers, their detectives were working undercover in the area, just before 6 p.m., and tried to stop a car with dark tints near the intersection of Northwest 13th Avenue and 61st Street.

Officers also said that car sped away and drove into one of their marked units.

Inside the car were 21-year-old Stevon Black Jr. and 20-year-old Trayon Theodore. Upon further investigation of the vehicle, officers found two 9 millimeter handguns with extended magazines carrying up to 30 rounds each.

Police said Black and Theodore ran out of the vehicle when the incident happened, but detectives were able to catch up to them and take them into custody.​

As a result of the aftermath of the wrecked vehicles, the officer and one other person were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Both suspects will face separate charges, which include leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license and carrying a concealed weapon.

