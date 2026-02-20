SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens are behind bars after, police say, they were involved in the shooting of another teenager in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of 16-year-old Adrian Negron and 17-year-old Camilo Buritica on Thursday evening.

According to investigators, the teens were involved in a drive-by shooting that took place Wednesday evening in the area of Southwest 76th Street and 152nd Avenue.

The 15-year-old victim, Eydam Ramos, was walking with his 16-year-old friend Cristhian Gonzalez northbound when they were bullets started flying that from a car that was being driven by Buritica. Deputies say Negron was the one who shot Ramos.

According to the arrest report, “The front passenger can be seen extending his arm out of the window with a black firearm in hand and discharging it multiple times at (redacted), without any regard for the victims’ lives.”

The car then sped off, leaving Ramos injured with gunshot wounds to his left ankle and right shoulder.

Ramos and Gonzalez quickly ran toward a safe area a few blocks from the scene before calling 911.

“One of the boys was shot. His friend helped him get to a safe area. Where they called 911 for help,” said MDSO Det. Samantha Choon.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Ramos to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

On Thursday, 7News cameras captured deputies taping off a townhouse in the Kendall Square neighborhood. According to officials, that’s where they arrested Negron.

Neighbors in the area reacted to the arrest of the teens.

“I saw policeman like federal agents and two to three people sitting with handcuffs. I’ve been here for more than 10 years and this is the first time this has happened,” said area resident Andres.

The duo now face multiple felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear as of Thursday night.

Negron is expected to appear in juvenile court on Friday.

