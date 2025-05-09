THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crash-landed in the Florida Everglades.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call about an aircraft being down along the 28700 block of Southwest 217th Avenue, just after 7:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The Cessna took off earlier in the day from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines and made its way down through the Florida Keys before looping back around.

The crash took place a couple of miles away from the Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport.

Rescuers spotted the two people who were on board sitting on the wing.

Paramedics transported them by ground to an area hospital to be checked out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what went wrong.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.