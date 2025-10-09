MIAMI (WSVN) - An apparent fight between two siblings in a Miami neighborhood led to two City of Miami Police officers coming under fire during their response, prompting a full-scale investigation that concluded with a 27-year-old man dead, who authorities said, had previous run-ins with the law.

Miami Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert, concerning multiple rounds fired from a high-powered rifle, along the 1400 block of Northwest 26th Street, at around 7:45 a.m., Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find a male and female Miami Police officers suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the officers was shot in the knee and the other was shot in the ankle by a high-powered rifle.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by other officers.

7News cameras captured the female officer limping and being supported by detectives walking alongside her into the hospital. Both victims are expected to be OK.

Crime scene technicians were seen gathering evidence like clothes and taking photos of the cars where the officers traveled.

Rattled by the news of one of their own being injured, multiple women and men in blue lined up outside the hospital as a show of unity and support.

According to Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales, units were initially dispatched the area of 15th Avenue and 26th Street in reference to an apparent abandoned vehicle in the middle of the intersection, which prompted the officers to call a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

Preliminary findings revealed the vehicle was abandoned in the roadway due to an “episode,” followed by a domestic dispute between siblings, which resulted in shots being fired.

Nearby officers received a ShotSpotter Alert, notifying them of the gunfire. When they went to that location, they found a bullet-riddled vehicle, and that’s when, investigators said, the officers were fired at without any provocation.

Detectives said the officers did not return fire. Instead, they immediately sought cover before they were transported to Jackson.

“Thank God they are both in stable condition. They are both in stable conditions, they are in good spirits,” said Morales. “I went to the hospital, and I spoke with both of them, incredibly calm.

Morales sang the praises of the officers, commending them for the sacrifices they make each day while serving the community.

I am absolutely proud of the officers that were on the scene — the calmness on the radio, their professionalism at the time this incident took place is commendable,” he said. “I can tell you that they’re patrol officers that woke up this morning, like they do each and every morning, put on their uniform with a deep desire to keep their community safe, and what they did out here is nothing short of heroic.”

Officials later identified the shooter as Mason Triana, who barricaded himself inside a house located along the 1400 block of Northwest 26th Street, sparking an hours-long standoff.

Just before 9 a.m., police said, the gunman’s brother alerted authorities of his involvement and stated that he would be returning to the scene.

The man, seen wearing a white tank top and dark colored pants, was briefly apprehended and placed in the back of a police cruiser once he arrived.

Video from a separate angle showed the man cooperating with officers and engaging in conversations with them. Authorities said he’s being treated as a witness at this time.

Officers established a perimeter between Northwest 12th and 17th avenues, and between 20th and 27th streets, to ward off any civilians in the area who could be in danger.

The ordeal disrupted the usual hustle and bustle for the highly residential area, with many having to stall their morning routines and take cover.

“[Police cars] going down very fast. We stay like right down the street, and we heard gunshots and everything,” said a witness.

“A lot of police, a lot of police, just the police pass,” said a man.

7News spoke with Alejandro Fagundo, the owner of local school Interamerican Learning Center, which is located within close proximity of the standoff.

“There was shots fired about two blocks away, and my staff heard it, immediately everybody went inside, we locked the doors. The people that were nearby in the playground sheltered inside one of the bathrooms, which is a large space, and everybody else sheltered in one of the buildings behind, so all the kids are safe,” he said.

Aerial video taken by 7Skyforce showed the massive deployment of units, with several officers seen with their rifles drawn circling the area.

Simultaneously, SWAT teams and tactical units made several attempts to communicate with the suspect, to no avail.

At one point, the Triana exited the residence, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

“What we have is a shooter barricaded inside a house in between 14th and 15th Avenues on 26th Street as our tactical units, SWAT team, and the Special Response Team(SRT) for the sheriff’s office have set up a perimeter around the house. We’ve attempted communications. Not too long ago, the shooter came out and engaged the officers, there was an exchange of gunfire. It does not appear that anyone was hit,” said Morales.

Just before 11 a.m., tactical units deployed a drone inside the residence and discovered that Triana had succumbed to injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

\As of Thursday afternoon, it remains unclear whether the wound was self-inflicted or due to the exchange of gunfire with authorities.

“Shortly before 11 a.m., our tactical units in cooperation with the county’s special response teams deployed a drone inside of 1439 Northwest 26th Street, the incident location, and discovered that the offender and shooter in this incident appeared to be down. We went inside the house and discovered that the offender is deceased. The manner and reason why he is deceased is gunshot wound, we don’t know if it was our exchange of gunfire or if it is self-inflicted,” said Morales.

Investigators said Triana does have a criminal past, and while they’ve dealt with him numerous times previously, he did not have any convictions.

As of noon, the roadways between 14th and 15th avenues on 26th Street remain closed.

Residents are urged to stay indoors until the investigation concludes.

