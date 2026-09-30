MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two men to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami, police said.

City of Miami Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue, between Sixth and Seventh streets, Tuesday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where they remain in critical condition.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the area as investigators combed for clues.

Detectives have not disclosed the victims’ identities, as they continue to investigate this shooting.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.