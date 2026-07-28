NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested after investigators said a victim was lured to a Northeast Miami-Dade location, beaten with firearms, robbed and forced into a vehicle as part of an attempted home invasion.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident happened July 2 near Northeast 15th Court.

Investigators said the victim was picked up by Brian Zabala and believed they were going to his father’s home.

During the drive, Brian Zabala allegedly made an unexpected turn and brought the victim to another location, where Gian Zabala, Jaden Zabala and several other people were waiting.

The victim told deputies he was struck in the back of the head with an AK-47-style rifle before the group began attacking him.

During the attack, Gian Zabala allegedly removed the victim’s cellphone from his pocket.

Authorities said the group then threatened the victim with firearms and forced him into a vehicle against his will.

Gian Zabala and Brian Zabala, allegedly drove the victim to his home and demanded that he open the front door so they could search the residence for an item.

The victim refused, and a witness inside the home also declined to open the door. Investigators said the group fled after hearing law enforcement officers arriving in the area.

Detectives said Gian Zabala planned the attack before surrendering to investigators Monday with his attorney. He invoked his right to remain silent and was arrested.

Jaden Zabala was also arrested in connection with the case.

A judge found probable cause and ordered Gian Zabala held without bond. Jaden Zabala was ordered held without bond on the kidnapping and aggravated battery charges and received a $2,500 bond on the attempted burglary charge.

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