SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a garbage truck crashed into a tree in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard, just after 1:30 p.m., Friday.

Upon arrival, crews extricated the driver and passenger who were trapped inside the truck.

Paramedics transported both patients to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Their condition is unclear, but officials said they suffered traumatic injuries.

