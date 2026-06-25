FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, was involved in a hit-and-run on the Southeast 17th Street bridge in Fort Lauderdale that left a bicyclist dead and led to the hours-long closure of all eastbound lanes.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2000 block of Southeast 17th Street, just after 6:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Invesitgators said the woman involved was riding her bicycle eastbound when she was struck by a dark colored vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the bicyclist as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Back at the scene, officers shut down the eastbound portion of the bridge while they conducted their investigation. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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