Two drivers have been arrested in connection with separate deadly crashes in Miami-Dade County that investigators said involved impaired driving.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Kareem Johnson was behind the wheel during a crash at Northwest 22nd Avenue and 50th Street on May 9.

Investigators said Johnson ran a red light and struck the side of another vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. The driver of that vehicle was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic homicide detectives determined Johnson was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash, according to MDSO.

In a separate case, 67-year-old Allen Matis was arrested in connection with a June 24 crash near Southwest 57th Avenue and 29th Street.

According to Matis’ arrest report, investigators said he failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling west on Southwest 29th Street and continued through the intersection before crashing through the exterior wall of a home.

Inside the home was 82-year-old man, who investigators said was sleeping when he was struck. He became trapped underneath Matis’ vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Matis showed signs of impairment after the crash.

According to the arrest report, blood samples taken hours after the crash showed blood alcohol concentrations of .290, .262 and .245, all more than three times Florida’s legal limit of .08.

The report states the accelerator reached 99% and Matis did not apply the brakes before the crash.

Matis was arrested Wednesday and charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

During bond court Thursday, a judge found probable cause and ordered Matis held without bond.