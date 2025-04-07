NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after an altercation escalated into gunfire in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, there was some sort of confrontation between four people near a food truck at the intersection of Northwest 30th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue; that’s when the aggressor discharged his weapon and fired into the group, striking a man and a woman.

“Upon the arrival of the deputies, they were able to discover two victims with apparent gunshot wounds,” said Deputy Joseph Peguero . “The subject approached the victims at a local establishment of a food truck. Had an altercation of words, where the subject brandished a firearm and shot at the victims.”

The emergency calls came in around midnight, referencing a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

“2722 Northwest 30th Street advising a male and female shot at this time” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Deputies and paramedics arrived at the intersection and began to block off the scene and assess the victims.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers placed a yellow tarp covered her body as the combed the area for clues and placed down evidence markers.

The Medical Examiner’s Office eventually arrived to remove the victim’s body.

As for the man, 7News cameras captured paramedics performing life-saving measures as they arrived at Jackson Ryder Trauma. Despite the paramedics’ best efforts, the man would not survive.

“We urge the community to please, if you know something, contact us,” said Peguero.

An third person was shot at, but they were not injured.

Neighbors and residents in the area were left shaken by the news.

“I thought it was safe for me and my kids,” one woman said. “I thought it was safe.”

“Everybody wants to grab a gun now. Everybody wants to grab a gun, you look at them funny they want to grab a gun, it’s sad,” said a man.

7News spoke with a woman in Spanish who said she heard five shots, one after the other, late Sunday night.

Crime scene tape was seen across the street alongside evidence markers indicating bullet shell casings.

The area was shut down pending the investigation.

At this time, the sheriff’s office said they do not have a description of the suspect.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

