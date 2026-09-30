MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were left in critical condition after a shooting in Miami, according to City of Miami Police.

Authorities said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue between Sixth Street and Seventh Street on Tuesday evening.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the area as investigators continued their search for clues.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They said that the victims were transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

The identities of the victims remain unknown as they remain in critical condition, as of late Tuesday evening.

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