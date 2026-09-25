MIAMI (WSVN) - Two construction workers are OK following a scare on the job when the scaffold they were working on collapsed.

The incident took place at the Terraza Condo building on Northwest South River Drive in Miami on Thursday afternoon.

Video, taken by area resident Karla Vargas, shows the two men dangling in the air as they held on to the scaffold.

The men are said to have been working on the building’s 23rd and 24th floors.

Vargas said she heard people screaming and looked around to find the source. When she saw the men hanging in the air and sirens in the area, she pulled out her phone and began recording.

“I was really nervous, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “It’s like two cords hanging up, and one of them was down. You could see the thing hanging and the two gentlemen trying to hang on.”

Vargas posted the video on her condominium building’s neighbor chat, hoping someone in the tower on those floors would see it, open their window, and help rescue the men.

“Can someone help these guys please? You’re going to have to open your window,” said Vargas in the video.

One of the windows opened, allowing one of the men to stand at the window’s edge but not cross over. The second man stayed holding the wall.

Luckily, before first responders arrived, the construction crew noticed the mayhem and sent two other suspended scaffolds to rescue the men.

Video shows the men getting on the new scaffold.

They were safely brought down to the ground before fire crews arrived.

Cameras captured the workers thanking each other after being saved.

“Their own team was able to do everything and help out and bring them both down to safety,” said Vargas.

Rescue officials say no one was hurt or needed to be taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.