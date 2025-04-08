SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen is dead after an argument escalated into a shooting at Naranja Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 14150 Southwest 264th Street just after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials found the 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

The area around the ballpark has been closed off while deputies investigate for clues.

Authorities said the victim got into an argument with the shooter before the shooting happened.

“I do want to ask the community to please, if you are involved in an altercation with anybody else, to please just walk away. It is not worth the argument,” said MDSO spokesperson.

The grandfather of a 17-year-old who was with the victim told 7News that his grandson tried to save his best friend by removing his shirt. He said the victim was shot several times.

The relationship between the victim and shooter remains unclear.

Detectives are looking for the shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.