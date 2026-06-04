HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 16-year-old boy, one day after he went missing in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Rashaud Jay Dixon had been last seen leaving his home along the 2600 block of Southeast 12th Road at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Dixon stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white shirt white pants and black sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said the teen contacted his mother at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday and made some concerning statements to her. Investigators said he met the criteria for a missing endangered teen.

Late Thursday morning, authorities confirmed Dixon was found safe.

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