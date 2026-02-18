SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot multiple times in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 76th Street and 152nd Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body and lower extremities.

According to investigators, the nightmare unfolded when the 15-year-old victim and his 16-year-old friend were walking northbound near Southwest 80th Street and 152nd Avenue. Suddenly, bullets began flying toward the duo from an unknown vehicle.

The friends quickly tried their best to escape the gunfire.

“One of the boys was shot. His friend helped him get to a safe area. They got further down the road, about four blocks, where they called 911 for help,” said MDSO Detective Samantha Choon.

Paramedics rushed him to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and as of late Wednesday night, he is in stable condition.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing police vehicles on scene and some shoes and a backpack scattered on the sidewalk.

Deputies began their investigation into the evening hours, taping off about a five-block radius as they combed for clues as to who pulled the trigger.

“We don’t have any information regarding the subject vehicle or the subjects within that vehicle,” said Choon.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

