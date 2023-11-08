SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A single-vehicle accident occurred early Wednesday in Southwest Miami-Dade, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old driver and critical injuries to a 14-year-old passenger, officials said.

According to officials, the incident unfolded at 3 a.m. at Miller Drive and Southwest 56th Street when police observed the speeding vehicle. It crashed and flipped into overpass pillars when the police activated their lights.

7News cameras captured the managled vehicle under the overpass.

“The suspicious vehicle call was received within this area and they gave a vehicle description of an Audi,” said a Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer. “The driver lost control of the vehicle, striking one the concrete pillars that are underneath the overpass on the Turnpike, causing that car to flip to its side. This affects the entire community knowing that an adolescent lost his life instead of being in school today.”

The mother of the deceased driver has been informed of the tragic incident. It remains uncertain whether the 15-year-old had a learner’s permit.

The 14-year-old passenger was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

