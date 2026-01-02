SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a vehicle while riding his ATV will have a long road to recovery, according to his family.

Jamari Charles’ family told 7News life for all of them changed drastically, New Year’s Day.

“He’s so young. 14 years old, full of life,” said Talia Stewart, Charles’ aunt.

Charles was riding an ATV when he collided with a car near Southwest 220th Street and 118th Avenue as celebratory fireworks continued going off, Thursday night.

Charles had just received the ATV as a Christmas gift.

At first, his family had gotten some good news after he was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical but stable condition.

“He has no broken bones. There was no internal bleeding or anything like that,” said Stewart.

However, Charles wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and has swelling on his brain as a result.

His doctors are keeping him sedated for the time being.

“He did sustain a head injury so right now we’re just trying to make sure that that is fine, but he is gonna be out of school for the rest of the year and he’s gonna be doing rehab and therapy,” said Stewart.

As an athlete and student at Arthur & Polly Mays 6-12 Conservatory of the Arts, his family described Charles as being passionate about football.

His family also said Charles is kind and loves his family.

“He’s a very respectful kid. We have a very big family, he’s very family-oriented,” said Stewart.

His family now sharing their love for him as he looks at several months to recover from the crash.

“We hate that it happened so young because the brain is still developing. We do believe that God can do anything, all things, God can do anything and God is a healer, so you know that he’ll make it out,” said Stewart.

For now, Charles’ family continues to pray that they receive more good news once he is no longer sedated.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash and no charges have been filed.

The family has created a GoFundMe asking for assistance to cover Charles’ medical expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

