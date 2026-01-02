SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after crashing his ATV into a vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities say.

According to police, the crash unfolded near Southwest 220th Street and 118th Avenue just after 6 p.m., Thursday.

The teen was reportedly riding a four-wheeler he had recently received as a gift for Christmas when he collided with a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the teen to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

7News cameras were rolling as crews loaded the ATV onto a trailer.

The circumstances that led up to the crash is under investigation.

