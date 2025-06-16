MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Every bookworm enjoys a good read from time-to-time whether it’s paperback or hardcover, but nothing beats the art of storytelling like gathering around and engaging in dialogue with individuals who have tales of resilience, and for this reason, one local organization offered one-on-one storytelling sessions with diverse speakers over the weekend.

The 100 Black Men of South Florida hosted its ‘Human Library’ on Statuary at Barry University.

The event featured several incredible presenters and panelists, the event was all about uplifting the powerful voices of our community’s elders, connection, conversation, and honoring lived experiences.

The 100 Black Men organization works to shape tomorrow by uplifting today’s youth, through mentorship, education, economic empowerment and health & wellness.

